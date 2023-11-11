Royce & Associates LP Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,225 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.21% of CNB Financial worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 253.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 18,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 71.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $19.94 on Friday. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $416.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $83.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

