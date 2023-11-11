Royce & Associates LP Has $4.27 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 135.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,489 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.05% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,784 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $55,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,054,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6,415.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,914,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,889 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

