Royce & Associates LP Has $4.17 Million Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.94% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 115,830 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 338,566 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.20 million, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.92. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 75,762 shares of company stock valued at $317,916 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

