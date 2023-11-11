Royce & Associates LP Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.64% of Mayville Engineering worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Insider Activity at Mayville Engineering

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Steven L. Fisher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,250.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Trading Up 4.4 %

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

MEC stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

(Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.