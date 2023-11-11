Royce & Associates LP Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.25% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATGE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $364.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $578,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,323 shares of company stock worth $2,845,073. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

