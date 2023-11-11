Royce & Associates LP Has $3.06 Million Stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,877 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.37% of Fathom worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 684.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fathom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fathom

In other news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $32,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,371,007 shares in the company, valued at $18,641,668.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,909 shares of company stock worth $44,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Fathom in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fathom

Fathom Trading Up 2.1 %

Fathom stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 42.69% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.98 million. Analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fathom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.