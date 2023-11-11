Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.38% of REGENXBIO worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $17.84 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $784.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on RGNX

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.