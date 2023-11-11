Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,809 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.30% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth $174,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 99.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 362.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSCO. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

