Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.21% of AtriCure worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on AtriCure in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $68.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $35.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 1.39. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

