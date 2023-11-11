Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 203,450 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.34% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6,312.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after buying an additional 2,536,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,963,000 after buying an additional 93,276 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of WWW opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.13%.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.