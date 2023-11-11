Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.77% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HONE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $470.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.71. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HONE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

