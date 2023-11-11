Royce & Associates LP Buys 427,560 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,560 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.21% of Viant Technology worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 116,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110,967 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98,929 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $354.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Several brokerages have commented on DSP. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

