Royce & Associates LP Buys 2,029 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.09% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,571,000 after purchasing an additional 72,598 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Saturday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $266,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,051 shares of company stock worth $29,549,289 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

