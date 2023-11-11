Royce & Associates LP Acquires 8,700 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.43% of Cadre worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.68 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $364,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,436.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $364,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,436.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brad Williams sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $174,888.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,410.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,611 shares of company stock valued at $961,461. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDRE shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

View Our Latest Report on CDRE

Cadre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.