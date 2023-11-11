Royce & Associates LP Acquires 17,165 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after buying an additional 7,579,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 4,086,152 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,142,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after buying an additional 2,428,794 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,824,000 after buying an additional 1,145,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $22,016,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.26 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

