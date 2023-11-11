Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stake Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.85.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.