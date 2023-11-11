Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Rollins by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 126.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 1.4 %

Rollins stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

