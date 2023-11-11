Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Holdings Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.58% of Quanterix worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William P. Donnelly purchased 20,200 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $501,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,684.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Stock Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $20.50 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. SVB Securities raised Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Leerink Partnrs raised Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Articles

