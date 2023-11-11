PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of PVH worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $94.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

