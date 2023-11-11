ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Down 5%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.44 and last traded at $51.44. Approximately 1,089,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,476,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.67.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 50,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 9,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 73,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 72,240 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.