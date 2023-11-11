PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.61

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.34. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 1,360 shares trading hands.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $569.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PropertyGuru Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

