Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Procore Technologies worth $28,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after buying an additional 886,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58.

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $321,474.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,635,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,519,527.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $321,474.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,635,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,519,527.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $366,863.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,568 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,528 shares of company stock worth $27,986,698. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCOR. Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

