Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Power Integrations worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $73.09 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 67.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,017 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $507,112.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,103.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,564.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,017 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $507,112.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,103.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,582 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

