POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 46.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POSCO Stock Down 0.8 %

POSCO stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $133.09.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, POSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

