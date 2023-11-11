Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $515.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HUBS. Truist Financial increased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Argus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $604.00 to $568.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.85.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $428.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $257.50 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.16.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

