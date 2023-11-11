Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,125,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,198,000 after buying an additional 2,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $423.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

