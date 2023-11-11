PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Down 29.3% in October

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the October 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PRT opened at $5.21 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

PermRock Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 159.36%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

