Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 598 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 69.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Trimble Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $41.85 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,840 shares of company stock valued at $528,057. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.