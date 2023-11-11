Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Short Interest Down 29.2% in October

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 7,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ORGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Origin Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

In related news, Director R Tony Tripeny bought 73,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 46.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 221.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 301.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 723,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,908,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $0.88 on Friday. Origin Materials has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $126.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

