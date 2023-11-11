Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Short Interest Down 29.2% in October

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 7,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ORGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Origin Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Origin Materials
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Origin Materials
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 46.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 221.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 301.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 723,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,908,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Origin Materials Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $0.88 on Friday. Origin Materials has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $126.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Origin Materials
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Materials
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.