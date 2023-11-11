Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Organogenesis by 245.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Stock Up 11.2 %

Organogenesis stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $287.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $117.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organogenesis from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

