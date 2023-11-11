Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Trading Down 9.8%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) fell 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.94. 120,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 112,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$146.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.80.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

