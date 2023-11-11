OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) PT Lowered to $3.60

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $4.25 to $3.60 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

OCX stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $13.20.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

