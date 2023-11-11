Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $68,927,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,064 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2,439.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,390,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,951 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $48,063,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

