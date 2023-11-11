Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of OCUL opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

