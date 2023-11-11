Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $146.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $423.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.