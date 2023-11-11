NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $483.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

