NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,885,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,932,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $797,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $483.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.83.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

