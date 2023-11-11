New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $422,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lear by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $127.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

