New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $2,830,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 83,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $231,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $143.91 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

