New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 155.04%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

