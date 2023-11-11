New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.89.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

