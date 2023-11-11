New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after buying an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,668,000 after buying an additional 79,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,489,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,231,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

