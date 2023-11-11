Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

