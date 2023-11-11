Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $310.87

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $310.87 and last traded at $310.54, with a volume of 100278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $309.19.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

