Morgan Stanley Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $110.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -863.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,181.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 29,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,657,835.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 698,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,909,036.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 29,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,657,835.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 698,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,909,036.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026,905 shares of company stock worth $95,478,660. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Datadog by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Datadog by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

