Morgan Stanley Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $195.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a 1-year low of $80.25 and a 1-year high of $206.85.

Shares of Celsius are scheduled to split on Wednesday, November 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 13th.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,680,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,056,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,680,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,056,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $787,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,187 shares in the company, valued at $14,640,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,632 shares of company stock valued at $89,516,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

