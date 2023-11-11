Morgan Stanley Lowers Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $10.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1,904.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 624.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 176,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

