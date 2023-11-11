Morgan Stanley Lowers Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target to $7.00

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CTKB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $668.16 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $49.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,815,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,074,813.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,450 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $408,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 14.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.