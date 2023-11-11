Morgan Stanley Cuts GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $68.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth $843,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 95.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116,813 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth $37,060,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.1% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 90.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

