Morgan Stanley Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $32.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $201,000. HAP Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 123.7% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,093 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 280.6% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 87,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 64,197 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

